ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Moore County town say they are seeking the identity of two people after an incident at a shoe store earlier this month.

Officers said last week they are trying to identify the pair who are linked to something that happened at Rack Room Shoes, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department.

Photo from Aberdeen Police Dept.

The photos of the two people were released on Sept. 6 and show various people entering the store.

The photos show one person wearing a black and white skirt, a large hat, black boots, and carrying a large turquoise handbag, according to the news release. The person in the photos also appears to have tattoos on the right shoulder and down to the right elbow.

The other photos from Aberdeen police show a woman wearing a Reebok t-shirt with her hair in a wrap walking into the Rack Room Shoes store.

Police did not say what happened at the Rack Room Shoes or if the two people are connected to the same incident.

Officers said anyone who knows the identity of the person should call the Aberdeen Police Department at (910) 944-9721. Police said anyone who would like to remain anonymous should call the Tip Line at (910) 944-4561.