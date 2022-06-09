LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County officials said Thursday evening they investigated a Louisburg McDonald’s after there were several reports about someone who claimed food at the restaurant was “drugged” earlier this week.

Health department officials received several phone calls Thursday about the report at the Louisburg McDonald’s from Monday, according to a news release from Franklin County Health Director Scott S. LaVigne.

Staffers from the county’s food, lodging, and institution sanitation program were sent to investigate the complaint at the restaurant at 329 S. Bickett Blvd., the news release said.

County inspectors found “some minor issues” during a sanitation inspection but “nothing that could be associated with this specific complaint,” the news release said.

Health officials said they have finished their investigation and any other matters related to the complaint would be handled by law enforcement.

The news release said results of the Thursday inspection will be available soon at this link.