Officials issue alert for missing Youngsville teen

Moses Daniel Reyes in a photo from the Youngsville Police Department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they are looking for a missing Franklin County teenager who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Moses Daniel Reyes, 16, was reported missing from Youngsville, according to a Silver Alert issued around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

Reyes is considered endangered, the alert said.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black Converse shoes when he vanished, according to the alert.

Anyone with information about Reyes should call the Youngsville Police Department at 919-496-2511.

Officials did not say when Reyes was initially reported missing.

