Officials: Man found shot multiple times in crashed vehicle in Vance County dies at hospital

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was found shot multiple times inside a crashed vehicle on Wednesday evening later died at the hospital, according to the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 100-block of Mansfield Lane near Henderson around 5:48 p.m. in reference to a vehicle crash. Once fire and EMS arrived on scene and pulled the man out of his vehicle, it was discovered that he had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Maria Parham Health where he was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m., officials said.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the fatal incident.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200.

