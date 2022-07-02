DARLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County authorities say they have gotten to the bottom of a suspicious person and truck seen in various yards in the county.

Halifax County deputies said Friday “suspicious activity” took place in the Darlington area.

Officials posted photos of a pickup truck and a man wearing a bright yellow vest.

“This individual was captured on camera in yards looking at buildings and stating that he was with Apex Group,” the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man was seen with a white Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup truck with Georgia tags.

“We are not familiar with this individual or the company. Should you see this activity in your neighborhood, please contact your local law enforcement agency,” the news release said.

Now, deputies say they tracked down the man and truck. The company is legitimate and is a fiber optic contractor, deputies said.