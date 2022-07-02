BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Lee County residents were arrested Thursday for animal cruelty charges after 28 cats were seized, deputies say.

On June 7, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the animal control division were asked to assist Broadway Police Department with an animal complaint. After going to the residence, police opened an investigation into animal cruelty.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday for the same residence. During the search, 28 cats were seized and taken to the Lee County Animal Shelter for holding.

Patty Ann Booth, 64, and Cody Anthony Karnes, 33, were arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to animals, two counts each of failure to produce rabies vaccinations and one count each of improper disposal of dead domesticated animals.

According to the sheriff’s office, the public has made significant donations to care for the animals.

Both Karnes and Booth each have a $5,000 unsecured bond and a court date for July 7.