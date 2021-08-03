Officials: Woman found dead inside Hoke County home, suspect arrested after Lumberton chase

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County homicide suspect was arrested following a chase in Lumberton on Tuesday morning, a release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Hoke County Sheriff’s Office SERT were dispatched to the 200-block of Applewood Lane in Red Springs at 12:09 a.m. in reference to a search warrant for a missing person.

Once the search warrant was executed, deputies found a dead woman inside the home, the sheriff’s office said. The State Bureau of Investigation was brought in to assist with the crime scene and also help to locate a missing 17-year-old.

The woman found dead inside the Red Springs home has been identified as 38-year-old Jessica N. Hall.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin contacted the Lumberton Police Department after receiving information about a possible location for the homicide suspect and the teen.

Lumberton police acted on the information and “got into a small vehicle chase” before the suspect, identified as Donny Dwayne Sessum, 41, was taken into custody.

Sessum was brought to the Lumberton Police Department and brought before a magistrate where he was given no bond. The sheriff’s office did not say what Sessum is charged with.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old was located and is safe.

Authorities have not released any information on the relationship between Sessum, Hall and the teen.