Officials: Woman found dead inside Hoke County home, suspect arrested after Lumberton chase

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donny Dwayne Sessum (Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County homicide suspect was arrested following a chase in Lumberton on Tuesday morning, a release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Hoke County Sheriff’s Office SERT were dispatched to the 200-block of Applewood Lane in Red Springs at 12:09 a.m. in reference to a search warrant for a missing person.

Once the search warrant was executed, deputies found a dead woman inside the home, the sheriff’s office said. The State Bureau of Investigation was brought in to assist with the crime scene and also help to locate a missing 17-year-old.

The woman found dead inside the Red Springs home has been identified as 38-year-old Jessica N. Hall.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin contacted the Lumberton Police Department after receiving information about a possible location for the homicide suspect and the teen.

Lumberton police acted on the information and “got into a small vehicle chase” before the suspect, identified as Donny Dwayne Sessum, 41, was taken into custody.

Sessum was brought to the Lumberton Police Department and brought before a magistrate where he was given no bond. The sheriff’s office did not say what Sessum is charged with.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old was located and is safe.

Authorities have not released any information on the relationship between Sessum, Hall and the teen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories