A deer located in an office at Rocky Mount High School. (Photo from Rocky Mount Police Department)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount High School had an unexpected visitor Friday morning.

The Rocky Mount Police Department assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to a deer that was located in an office. N.C. Wildlife officers successfully removed the deer from inside the school.

The deer broke into a window, shattering the glass. School administrators are working to restore the office.

Police said no students or staff were injured.