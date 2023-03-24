LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman from Oklahoma who was wanted for child abuse was found in southern Harnett County on Thursday, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received an anonymous tip Thursday regarding Madison Marshall, 22, who was wanted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for child abuse and questioning related to the disappearance of her two-year-old daughter, Oaklee Snow.

Oaklee was last seen in Oklahoma on Jan. 19. Detectives worked with FBI agents to find Marshall.

She was arrested without incident and is being held as a fugitive under a $80,000 secured bond.

According to the Harnett County Detention Center’s website, she appeared in court on Friday.