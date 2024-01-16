ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested after leading deputies on a multi-county chase Tuesday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the chase started in Franklin County and ended at the intersection of NC-39 and Earpsboro Road in Zebulon just after 1:30 p.m.

The location where the chase ended is just south of Five County Stadium.

