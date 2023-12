PEMBROKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway after a helicopter crash near Pembroke on Friday afternoon, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on the 1900 block of Philadelphus Road.

Sheriff Wilkins said deputies and investigators are currently on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.