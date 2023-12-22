LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Franklin County, according to the sheriff.

Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White reported that early Thursday, two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shooting incident that resulted in a fatality. White said no officers were injured during this incident.

The identity of the victim was not released.

As is standard protocol in any officer involved shooting, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. They will conduct an investigation into the shooting.

White said both deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative duties, which he said is also standard protocol.

CBS 17 is working to learn more about the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available