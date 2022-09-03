ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a deadly crash Friday night between a car and a motor scooter.

At about 9:15 p.m., officers say they were called to a crash with injury on the 1500 block of South Church St.

According to reports, the crash involved an Infiniti sedan and a motor scooter.

After the initial crash, the driver of the motor scooter – 71-year-old Van Monroe – was ejected and hit by a second car, according to police.

They say Monroe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction is investigating the crash.

Anyone with video surveillance or any information about the crash is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Police say you can also message them directly using the MyRMT mobile app.