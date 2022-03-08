HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Vance County will receive more than $750,000 in federal grant money to improve an industrial park — a project that officials expect to lead to 50 new jobs.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration said Tuesday it awarded the $761,040 grant to make infrastructure improvements at the Henderson-Vance Industrial Park.

Officials say the project will involve roadway and sewer upgrades necessary for business expansion. The state is investing more than $190,000, and officials say they expect it to generate $3.2 million in private investment.

“We can build a stronger future for all by making smart investments in roads, water systems and other infrastructure,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.“Vance County is a great place to live, work and raise a family, and this grant will help make necessary improvements and create more jobs.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis called the grant “a big win for Vance County.”