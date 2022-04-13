RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You don’t have to travel far to stay in one of the world’s 100 best new hotels: A magazine says one is right here in Raleigh.

The Heights House in the downtown Boylan Heights neighborhood made the cut as announced Wednesday by Travel + Leisure.

The publication noted how Sarah and Jeff Shepherd “have transformed an 1860 Italianate mansion,” calling it “an architectural wonder” with scenic views from the veranda.

The couple purchased what once was called Montfort Hall in 2018 and began renovating it the following year in preparation of its opening last May.

It’s one of 35 properties in the United States to make the global list.

“The hotels on this year’s It List represent 100 reasons to travel now, from luxury escapes in urban destinations to affordable beachside getaways,” said Jacqui Gifford, the magazine’s editor-in-chief.

“We know that the world has changed immeasurably in the past few years, presenting unprecedented challenges to the industry — which makes inclusion on this particular list all the more extraordinary.”