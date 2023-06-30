WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Annie Wilbert is a mother, grandmother, and wife who went to work Friday at Smithfield Grain and didn’t make it home.

Wilson Police said the 58-year-old fell more than 70 feet. When first responders arrived Friday morning she was dead.

Wilbert’s husband, Curtis Wilbert said he feels like he was kicked in the face.

“Today was, like to say, one of the worst days in my life,” said Wilbert.

Jessica Osborne is Wilbert’s oldest daughter.

“A fall, you know, that far, it’s a lot, that’s a lot,” Osborne said. “I can only imagine, you know, her life flashed before her eyes and, you know, it’s a shock for me.”

Wilson Police are investigating the death as an accident.

Curtis Wilbert said his wife was outgoing and could strike up a conversation with anyone, but what really stands out is her work ethic.

Smithfield Grain in Wilson. Photo by Gilat Milamed/CBS 17

“Smartest person in the room and she knew it, and she would do anything towards work,” he said.

It’s a work ethic that lives on in her daughter.

“She has, like, the best penmanship I’ve ever seen, she writes everything in cursive,” Osborne said. “Everybody knows her as a person that really takes time to do her job and does the job the right way, and that’s, you know, what I take from her.”

North Carolina Department of Labor Public Information Officer John Mallow told CBS 17 an OSHA compliance officer is going to the site for an inspection.

Safety personnel from Smithfield Foods, the parent company of Smithfield Grain, are also investigating.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the loss of a team member who was fatally injured in a workplace incident on Friday, June 30, at our Wilson feed facility,” said Jim Monroe, the vice president of corporate affairs at Smithfield Foods. “Along with local authorities, our safety personnel are currently on site investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our co-worker.”

Osborne said she hopes the investigations bring answers.

“Just trying to allow time for the company to, you know, get an understanding of what happened and we just hope that we get transparency regarding the situation,” Osborne said. “That’s all that we ask at this point.”

Wilbert was in the U.S. Army Reserve. She was married to her husband for nearly 40 years.

“If I’m lucky, maybe I’ll wake up and this didn’t happen,” Curtis Wilbert said.

Wilbert leaves behind her husband, two daughters, and a grandson.