CREEDMOOR, N.C. — One person was killed in a Sunday night house fire.

According to Terry Hobgood, public information officer for Granville County, the county’s emergency communication office received a call at 9:56 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Nottingham Way.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

The incident is still under investigation