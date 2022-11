ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a fire that took place Monday night in a Sampson County home.

At 11:43 p.m., the Roseboro Fire Department responded to a call from the 2700 block of Microwave Tower Road, Sampson County Emergency Management told CBS 17 on Tuesday.

Sampson County EMS, the sheriff’s office, and the county fire marshal also responded to the fire.

Emergency management had no further details.

The fire is still under investigation.