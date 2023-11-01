FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is displaced after a structure fire on Wednesday, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Around 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday, the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at the 1000 block of Wildwood Drive.

When units arrived to the scene, smoke was showing from a single-wide mobile home but was quickly under control.

One person is now displaced. Crews remained at the scene and an investigation will start soon as to what caused the fire.