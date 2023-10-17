RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last week that left one person with injuries.

Around 6:56 p.m. on Thursday, deputies and Raeford police responded to a shooting in the area of Oakdale Gin Road and East Palmer Street.

Occupied vehicles in the area were shot into, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say they found several shell casings in the roadway and various people called and advised that their vehicles had been shot into.

Deputies also learned that one victim was taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Lt. Sullivan at 910-875-5111.