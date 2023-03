WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — One railroad crossing has reopened while others remain closed.

The Town of Wake Forest said Thursday that the Rogers Road crossing is back open.

Brick, Elm, Holding & Friendship Chapel crossings remain closed. The crossings are closed so crews can make track repairs.

CSX officials said the Ligon Mill Road crossing is still scheduled to be closed Monday.

This schedule is subject to change. Additional updates will be provided as they become available here.