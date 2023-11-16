MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Next month marks one year since the power grid attack in Moore County.

On Dec. 2, 2022, the attack left around 45,000 Duke Energy customers in the dark for days.

“It was challenging for sure, very stressful. Because we were like what do we do next? When is the power going to come back on?” Valerie Herman, General Manager at Cups Cupcakery said.

Herman is the general manager at the Southern Pines Cups Cupcakery. She had no power for five days. It forced her to throw away their sweet treats.

“I mean missing a whole week of profit is still really hard for a business, especially when we have team members who rely on a paycheck,” Herman said.

“It was just after Shop Small Business Saturday. It was after Cyber Monday; it was after Giving Tuesday. So, those are very impactful times for our small business community,” Linda Parsons, President and CEO of Moore County Economic Development Foundation.

Parsons said the community immediately embraced small businesses in the area.

“Once those lights came back on they made sure they were serving their customers and clients,” Parsons said.

Just last week, the Duke Energy Foundation donated $100,000 to benefit a group of Moore County jobs.

“Just what they need right before the holidays, a little bit of a bump,” Parsons said.

While no one has been arrested in connection to the substation attack, Duke Energy has tightened security for the substations.