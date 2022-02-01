Open communication key to preventing teen dating violence, Duke expert says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

On Monday, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation committed to supporting programs that will help teens develop safe and healthy relationships.

Teen dating violence affects millions of young people in the United States every year.

Behaviors can include physical violence, sexual violence, psychological aggression, and stalking.

Dr. Kelly Sullivan with Duke University Medical Center said those behaviors can lead to negative impacts on a teen’s life such as depression, anxiety, and poor performance in school.

“That can lead them down, essentially, a different path than what they would ordinarily have done if this had not interfered in their life this way,” Sullivan said.

Data from the CDC finds teen dating violence is common in the U.S.

Nearly 1-in-11 female and approximately 1-in-14 male high school students report having experienced physical dating violence in the last year.

About 1-in-8 female and 1-in-26 male high school students report having experienced sexual dating violence in the last year.

Sullivan encourages families to keep an open line of communication with their teens.

“Having those open lines of communication, communicating to your teen that, ‘I can actually handle what has happened to you and I can be here to support you,'” Sullivan said.

The CDC offers more information on the warning signs and support resources for those affected by teen dating violence.