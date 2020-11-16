Operation Christmas Child plans to collect donations for needy children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Beginning today, Samaritan’s Purse, a Boone, N.C., based organization launched Operation Christmas Child. Samaritan’s Purse plans to collect donations for millions of needy children this Christmas.

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, many families are already thinking about Christmas. Now more than 4,000 drop-off sites are now open for those who are considering Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts as part of their holiday.

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

This year will be a lot different. However, the concept remains the same. Everyone can be part of this project even with COVID-19 restrictions. There’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. Find a step-by-step guide on How to Pack a Shoebox.

Individuals and families making plans to visit a drop-off location, can learn more about what to expect on the organization’s website For a list of drop-off locations, click here.