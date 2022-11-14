ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of volunteers are spending the day in Harnett County putting together care packages for first responders.

The nonprofit “Operation Gratitude” travels the country creating care packages for first responders and servicemembers. They’re spending part of this week in Erwin at the Erwin Business Complex.

“We’re packaging 10,000 care packages over the next three days that will go to first responders,” said Vicki Johnson with Operation Gratitude.

Nearly 150 volunteers from Erwin and nearby towns will fill these care packages with coffee, snacks and other items that will go to first responders in the community.

“Thursday morning, all of those shipments will go out to the local police and fire departments to be put in the hands of the recipients,” Johnson said.

Ladies at a local church made scarves for the care kits and several Girl Scouts are writing letters for the first responders. Several Fayetteville Tech baseball players also spent a few hours helping out and some active-duty service members will help later this week.

The nonprofit says anyone can come out and help. The following shifts and times are available at 200 North 13th Street in Erwin.

Shift 1 — November 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Shift 2 — November 14, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Shift 3 — November 15, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Shift 4 — November 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.