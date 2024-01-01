SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A program to help North Carolina farms succeed is expanding to new counties in our area.

Pastries from Buttermilk Boutique (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

One business owner shares her story about why she’s applying, even though she’s not a typical farmer.

Pastry chef Tie Whittaker invokes nostalgia through her desserts, using ingredients from farms in central North Carolina.

“Think peanut butter and jelly in cake form, or red velvet cake in crème brûlée form,” she explained.

The Johnston County business owner opened Buttermilk Boutique in 2015 as an ode to her grandmother.

“She was an avid baker,” Whittaker said. “We baked a lot for church, and for the community, for the sick and shut in.”

Tie Whittaker and two of her three daughters, Sage and Shade (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Now she’s looking to carry on the legacy for her own family, and start a farm where she can grow her own ingredients, like edible flowers, herbs or honey from honeybees.

To do that, Whittaker is applying for North Carolina Farm School, a program through NC State University that offers agricultural business skills and networking.

“Farming is really the purest form of not only getting to know yourself, but getting to know the land and really having an appreciation for where the things that you use come from, especially when you’re making them yourself,” she explained.

Pastries from Buttermilk Boutique (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Pastries from Buttermilk Boutique (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Pastries from Buttermilk Boutique (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Pastries from Buttermilk Boutique (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Pastries from Buttermilk Boutique (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

What is NC Farm School?

“It was created out of a need,” said Seth Ballance, commercial horticulture agent with the NC State Cooperative Extension in Johnston County. “People were interested in learning how to farm, and they had all these questions, and it was all the same questions.”

Pamphlet for NC Farm School (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Until this year, Ballance says the program was only held in the Raleigh and Charlotte areas.

Now, it’s expanding to NC State’s Extension districts across the state, including Johnston, Wayne, Wilson, Wake, Harnett and Lee Counties.

“Farming is not like most other businesses,” Ballance explained. “There’s a lot of similarities but there’s a lot of differences, and it’s important to understand those nuances and why that’s important to run a business.”

The opportunity gives people like Whittaker the chance to sit in on classroom sessions and attend field days visiting local farms.

NC Farm School Alumni (Credit: NCFS)

NC Farm School Alumni (Credit: NCFS)

NC Farm School Alumni (Credit: NCFS)

NC Farm School Alumni (Credit: NCFS)

NC Farm School Alumni (Credit: NCFS)

NC Farm School Alumni (Credit: NCFS)

NC Farm School Alumni (Credit: NCFS)

NC Farm School Alumni (Credit: NCFS)

“[Whittaker is] excited, and it’s one of the best things you can ask for, someone who is excited about farming,” Ballance said. “Farms are getting harder and harder to be here in Johnston County.”

Whittaker is determined to use her desserts to make the community even more sweet, and she continues to make her late grandmother proud.

“It’s kind of my way of keeping her legacy alive, and really starting a legacy for myself and my family,” she said.

How can I apply?

Applications for 2024’s NC Farm School are open until Jan. 5. Click here to apply.

(Credit: NCFS)

Classroom sessions are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 26, March 11 and 25, April 8 and 22 and May 6 and 21.

Field Day sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 21, March 20, April 17, May 15 and May 29.

It costs $300 per person or $550 per pair to complete the course.

Graduation is scheduled for May 29.

Anyone with questions is asked to visit NC Farm School’s website or call 919-989-5380 for the Johnston County Extension office.