CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—The Orange County Animal Services will be receiving a $20,000 grant this month from Petco Love.

The grant will go toward the animal service’s Working Barn Cat Program, officials said in a release.

The program helps to trap, spay and neuter, microchip, vaccinate, and license free-roaming cats at farms, stables, and other rural settings.

Officials said the program services are provided at no cost to Orange County residents with cats that qualify.

“The Working Barn Cat Program is part of a broader effort to more humanely and proactively manage free-roaming cats in Orange County,” officials stated.

Officials said that residents interested in spay and neuter assistance should contact Tiani Schifano at 919.932.4966 or tschifano@orangecountync.gov.