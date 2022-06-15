CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Stop the Bleed kits will be in every classroom and office in Orange County Schools next year. The Stop the Bleed program trains people to stop someone from bleeding in a trauma situation.

The district’s Deputy Superintendent of Operations Patrick Abele said in total the district will have 850 kits.

On Tuesday evening, the Orange County School board approved about $130,000 to buy the remaining kits. The district said the money was already set aside.

The district said all of its school nurses have been trained in Stop the Bleed through UNC Health on April 7th. Training will be required for all staff members, according to board documents.

Abele said the district’s kits are from vendors that specialize in school health and safety equipment, and not from the organization Stop the Bleed.

Jimm Dodd is the Stop the Bleed Program Manager at American College of Surgeons.

“If the stop the bleed kit is in the area, and it is applied, it can save lives,” Dodd said.

He said these types of kits can be used if a child gets hurt in any situation, like playing sports.

In an active shooter setting, he said the kits help depending on the injury.

“We know that the number one cause of preventable death after trauma is bleeding out and by training people in how to stop the bleed they can intervene before professional help arrives,” Dodd said.

Meg Tucker is the parent of children going into kindergarten and first grade. She came to speak at the school board meeting as part of a community group that formed after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

She spoke about working with the school board on safety. CBS 17 asked for her thoughts on the kits.

“It’s heartwarming that the district is taking steps in order to help our students in the event of a catastrophe,” Tucker said. “I think as a neighborhood group we’re here to make sure that the school board and the school district has great plans in place so that catastrophic events don’t ever occur.”

It’s a potentially life saving kit, but does it make parents feel safer about sending their children to school.

“Sadly no, I don’t,” said parent Brooke Mattocks. “It doesn’t make me feel any safer at all to send my rising kindergartener; yeah, I’m terrified, and it shouldn’t be that way.”

She hopes the kits never need to be used.

Abdele said that in addition to school nurses and school resource officers, crisis team members on campus are also trained in life saving techniques.