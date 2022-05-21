CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—An Orange County Emergency Services ambulance was involved in a crash, according to officials.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Longview Street.

Officials said there were two first responders and a patient in the ambulance. The first responders have non-life-threatening injuries, and the patient was taken to the hospital, city officials said.

Officials said the road will be closed while crews work to repair “a utility pole and power lines.”

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, officials stated.