HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old.

Alexander Capell Johnson, 22 (Courtesy Town of Hillsborough)

Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 dues to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.

The juvenile killed, Nicholas Frank, 17, of Hillsborough, was shot and killed at about 9:30 p.m. on June 29 in the small parking lot in front of the main entrance to Bellevue Mill Apartments in the 200 block of S. Nash St. He lived close to the location, police said.

This investigation remains active and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Hillsborough Investigator Andrew Jones at 919-296-9562 or andrew.jones@hillsboroughnc.gov.

Anonymous crime tips can be reported by: