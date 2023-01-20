CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened Jan. 9.

On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.

The adult, Sarod Folly, 20, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit homicide and accessory after the fact homicide. Folly is being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.