HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was arrested in Statesboro, Georgia Monday in connection with a Hillsborough murder from Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Orange County deputies responded to a shooting Friday morning at the Heritage Apartments in Hillsborough to find Ulises Guadalpue Vasquez suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He died at the scene.

Officials said Monday that agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, took Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, into custody Monday after he appeared as a suspect in the investigation.

Investigators obtained a warrant charging him with first-degree murder throughout the investigation.

Garcia currently awaits extradition from Georgia.

Amber Trent and Rodney Overton contributed to this article.