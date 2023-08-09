CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in a deadly stabbing of a Durham man Aug. 2 at Carrboro Town Commons.

Sedgwick Raynard Barnes Jr, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Kenneth Michael Moseley at the Town Commons at 301 W. Main St.

Officers found Moseley around 9 p.m., according to police. He was transported to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill where he later died.

Barnes is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Investigator Erasmo Velazquez with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7413, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.