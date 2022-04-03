CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — As UNC-Chapel Hill knocked archrival Duke out of the NCAA Tournament in an epic game Saturday night up to 40,000 swarmed Franklin Street in Chapel Hill to celebrate the major win for first-year coach Hubert Davis.

Chapel Hill police said that there were several bonfires set as between 35,000 and 40,000 UNC fans flooded onto Franklin Street in “one of the largest celebrations” in town history.

The street was closed at several intersections – with the epicenter being at Columbia Street.

Fans were seen jumping over bonfires and climbing telephone poles. Out of the thousands of people, 10 were injured with four of those taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Sunday morning, Chapel Hill police also revealed a man was arrested after he was caught carrying a concealed gun without a permit.

The 19-year-old suspect had the gun while near the intersection of Franklin and Columbia streets, according to a police news release.

Jahari Rayeson Taylor of Chapel Hill was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit and carrying a concealed gun after consuming alcohol. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

Police said the crowds later cleared and Franklin Street was reopened at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they wanted to now focus on the possibility of a UNC win Monday night for the NCAA title.

“While all of us will be cheering Carolina on to its seventh national title, we ask again, that fans who join us on Franklin Street after the game celebrate in a safe and appropriate manner,” the news release said.