HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning house fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital.

At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.

Farnan said the investigation is continuing and that more information will become available later.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.