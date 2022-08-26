CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was killed in a Chapel Hill shooting late Thursday, according to police.

Friday afternoon, police confirmed it was Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins of Chapel Hill who was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension.

Jenkins was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police. No information on a suspect was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.