CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a stabbing Wednesday night, according to the Carrboro Police Department.

Police said around 9 p.m., a man was stabbed at the Town Commons, at 301 W. Main St. which is where the Carrboro Farmers’ Market is held.

The victim was transported to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill where he died from his injuries. Police said his identity is not being released until family members are notified.

If you have additional information on this incident, please contact Investigator Erasmo

Velazquez with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7413, or Crime Stoppers at (919)

942-7515.