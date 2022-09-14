HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say one person is dead after a semi-truck crash Wednesday morning on I-85 in Orange County.

At about 2:15 a.m., deputies say a semi-truck crashed into a bridge near NC-86, overturned, and caught fire.

The driver died at the scene, according to reports.

Deputies say the driver was the only person in the vehicle and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound lanes of I-85 near NC-86 will be shut down through the morning rush hour.

A crew from the North Carolina Department of Transportation is at the scene to evaluate damage to the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.