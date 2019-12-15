1 dead in I-40 crash in Orange County; westbound lanes were closed for hours

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died in a major crash that closed part of Interstate 40 in Orange County for more than three hours Sunday, officials said.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. near exit 266, which is N.C. 86, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Traffic was detoured around the crash scene as all westbound lanes were closed in the area, which is about two miles north of Chapel Hill.

The highway reopened around 2:45 p.m.

No other details were available.

