HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is displaced after a house fire in Hillsborough during Hurricane Ian Friday night, according to the Orange Rural Fire Department.

It happened after Ian made landfall in South Carolina around 2 p.m. Friday, impacting North Carolina and triggering power outages from heavy winds.

At about 6:23 p.m., fire crews say they were called to a home on Riddle Ave. and arrived within four minutes.

They say they had to conduct an “aggressive interior fire attack” to put out the fire.

There was fire damage on the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the home, according to fire officials.

They say the American Red Cross was called to help the person living in the home with shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.