HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead inside a home after a fire broke out early Sunday morning, Orange County officials said.

The incident was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at a mobile home in the 3100 block of University Station Road, which is midway between Durham and Hillsborough and just south of Interstate 85.

Heavy fire and smoke were seen coming from the home when crews first arrived, according to David Cates, assistant Orange County fire marshal.

Firefighters later found a man dead inside the home, Cates said in an email to CBS 17.

Several fire departments battled the fire, including Eno, Orange Rural, New Hope and Efland.

Because the fire was deadly, the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal will investigate the blaze, according to Cates.

Chapel Hill fire crews assisted by bringing additional air-breathing units for firefighters to use.

The identity of the victim was not released.