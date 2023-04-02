CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in a targeted shooting near UNC-Chapel Hill that happened Sunday afternoon, according to UNC Police.

On Sunday around 2 p.m., the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 1500 block of Mason Farm Road.

UNC Police said the incident “appears to be targeted” but there is no indication of a threat to the campus community.

The victim is not affiliated with UNC-Chapel Hill, according to police. The property where the shooting happened is not on the main part of campus. Police said the property is owned by the University and is leased through a real estate company.

Police are looking for a 28-year-old Black man, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. Officers said he is wearing a white shirt, black pants and black shoes. Police did not provide a picture of the suspect.

UNC Police said Mason Farm Road is closed between Fordham Boulevard and Oteys Road.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was provided.