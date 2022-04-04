CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill was shut down Monday morning following a fatal crash in the area.

According to police, a crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Fordham Boulevard/N.C. Highway 54 underneath the S. Columbia Street overpass.

Police said one person was killed in the crash but would not provide any further information to a CBS 17 crew at the scene. Our crew reported seeing a body lying in the road under a white sheet.

Authorities have not said if the person killed was a pedestrian or if they were inside a vehicle and got ejected during the crash.

It’s not known at this time what led up to the crash or if any charges will be filed.

Eastbound traffic on Fordham Boulevard was being diverted to Columbia Street before it reopened around 6:45 a.m., police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.