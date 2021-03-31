1 killed in head-on crash between car, tractor-trailer near Hillsborough, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on N.C. Highway 86 near Hillsborough Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on N.C. 86 at Efland Cedar Grove Road. The crash occurred after 7 a.m.

Highway patrol officials said it was a head-on crash between a sedan and a tractor-trailer. It’s not clear yet what led to the crash.

Orange County 911 told CBS 17 that their crews were told the car flipped and then caught on fire.

The road is currently closed in both directions and Orange County fire crews, EMS and the sheriff’s office are all at the scene along with highway patrol.

Highway patrol is leading the investigation into the crash. No information on the person who was killed has been released and no charges have been filed at this time.