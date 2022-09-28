CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department has identified one of four victims from Tuesday night’s shooting in Chapel Hill.

Police said 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee died at the scene of the shooting.

Just after 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they were called to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension for a report of multiple gunshots. When police arrived they found Lee along with three other injured victims.

Two of them were taken to UNC Hospitals. The fourth person was also injured but not by gunfire, police said.

Police said the three other injured victims are expected to survive.

“At this time, the Police Department does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community,” police said in a statement.

The location where police responded, University Garden Apartments, is several blocks north of the UNC Chapel Hill campus.

UNC-Chapel Hill officials said on Tuesday they planned to send out an alert to students about the shooting. At 9:08 p.m., the alert was sent by the university which said the shooting “did not occur on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus or in the immediate vicinity.“

This is the second fatal shooting at the University Garden Apartments in recent weeks. In August, Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins, 19, of Chapel Hill was fatally shot. A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in Jenkins’ death, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency Orange County Communications number, 919-732-5063. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.