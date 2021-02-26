1 person shot at Chapel Hill apartment complex, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was hurt in a shooting that occurred Friday morning at an apartment complex in Chapel Hill, according to a Town of Chapel Hill press release.

Officers responded to Glen Lennox Apartments on Maxwell Road in reference to a shooting just after 1:30 a.m., according to Town officials.

One person was shot at the apartment complex and they suffered non-life threatening injuries, the release stated.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. The investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information, call 911. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.