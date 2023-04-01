CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An early morning assault in Chapel Hill left one person seriously injured, according to police.

On Saturday morning at 12:24 a.m., the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to a reported assault at the parking deck at 123 West Franklin St.

A security guard called police after seeing several people leaving the scene of an altercation.

Officers said they found a 23-year-old man with serious injuries.

Investigators do not believe the assault was random.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.