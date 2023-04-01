CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An early morning assault in Chapel Hill left one person seriously injured, according to police.

On Saturday morning at 12:24 a.m., the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to a reported assault at the parking deck at 123 West Franklin St.

A security guard called police after seeing several people leaving the scene of an altercation.

Officers said they found a 23-year-old man with serious injuries.

Investigators do not believe the assault was random.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000. 