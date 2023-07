HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone was shot early Wednesday morning in a Hillsborough neighborhood, according to the police department.

Officers said they responded to a shooting on Riddle Avenue to find someone shot.

The road is in a residential area.

It is not clear what time the shooting happened or what the extent of the person’s injuries were.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.