1 taken to hospital after shooting at Carrboro shopping center

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot at a busy shopping center in Carrboro Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Carrboro Plaza, which is at 104 N.C. 54 at the intersection with West Main Street, according to a news release from Carrboro police.

The shopping center has businesses that include Food Lion, a UPS store and at least two restaurants.

Police did not say if the shooting happened outside or inside a store.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

“We have cleared the scene after completing our investigation,” Carrboro police chief Chris Atack said in a news release. “We don’t believe there is an ongoing safety concern and we will provide updates as appropriate.”

No other information was released.