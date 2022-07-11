CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was taken to UNC Hospitals Monday night after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the Chapel Hill Police Department said just after 10:30 p.m.

At about 9:10 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Ashley Forest Road and found one person who had been shot.

No determination was made on the status of the injured person’s condition at the time they were taken to the hospital, police said.

The name of the person was also not provided by police.

No other information was provided by police Monday night.